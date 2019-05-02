Police looking for suspect accused of CVS robbery in Lexington

(LPD/Twitter) CVS robbery suspect's wig.

Suspect get away car.

Suspect accused of robbing CVS.

Suspect accused of robbing CVS.







COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- Lexington Police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a CVS store on Sunset Boulevard at gunpoint.

According to police this happened around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Investigators say the man was armed with a gun and stole multiple prescription medications leaving the scene with an unknown accomplice in a stolen white Kia Optima.

Officials also say the suspect took employees cell phones that were later discovered discarded near the scene.

Authorities say during the investigation where the victims’ mobile phones were found on North Lane Drive/SC-6, a black hair wig was found that is believed to have been worn by the armed robber.

Police say the wig may have been worn over dreads to disguise his identity.

Officers say a KIA Optima was found a short time later in in the City of Columbia.

If you have any information, you are urged to call crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.