Thornton selected to attend U.S. Pan American Games team trials

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Clemson women’s basketball junior Kobi Thornton has been selected to participate in trials for the 2019 U.S. Pan American Games Women’s Basketball Team. Thornton is one of 36 invitees and one of just five ACC players to appear on the list.

Trials to select the 12-member team will take place May 16-20 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The team members will return to Colorado Springs for training camp July 23-Aug. 5 before competing in the women’s basketball tournament at the 2019 Pan American Games from Aug. 6-10 in Lima, Peru.

The invitation comes following an impressive season for the forward. Thornton led the Tigers in scoring (14.1), rebounding (7.2) and double-doubles with nine on the season. She started all 33 games played and notched 25 double-digit outings, including seven 20-point contests.

Thornton became just the 15th player in program history to reach 1,000 points and 500 rebounds after eclipsing the 1,000-point mark in Clemson’s first game at the ACC Tournament against Virginia Tech. Ranking in the top 20 in the ACC in both points and rebounds, the Shellman, Georgia native earned an All-ACC Second Team nod.

Started in 1951 for men and 1955 for women, the Pan American Games are held every four years in the year preceding the Olympics and organized by Panam Sports. The Pan American Games is a multi-sport competition open to men and women representing countries from North, South and Central America and the Caribbean.