Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- Grab your garden hat and get your green thumb ready! It’s time for Columbia Green’s Annual Festival of Gardens. The 27th year for the event kicks off Friday May 3rd, 2019 and continues through Saturday May 4th, 2019 from 9AM until 4:30PM.

If you purchase tickets ranging from $25.00 to $40.00 dollars you will have the chance to enjoy a tour of 8 private gardens in the Forest Lake Gardens neighborhood (5210 Trenholm Road)

Originally known as Dent’s Pond, the Forest Lake area was developed back in the 1900’s by a local businessman /Attorney and a Politician before it was incorporated in 1935. The area that had three bridges and dams damaged during the 2015 floods, has now been revitalized and according to tour organizers has rebounded from the destruction, and you’ll get a chance to see it.

For more information on the event or how to purchase tickets go to: