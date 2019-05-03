Swinney responds to testimony from hoops trial

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney was brief in his response to comments that surfaced about the Clemson football program during the trial surrounding the FBI’s investigation into college basketball.

Tigers basketball assistant Steve Smith was recorded by the FBI referencing payments to Zion Williamson’s family if the school was close to signing the phenom.

“That’s why football is so successful, is if you do it and use resources at Clemson, like you can really keep everything tight,” Smith said in a recorded conversation played during trial.

Athletics director Dan Radakovich said Friday he was “very confident” Clemson basketball runs a clean program.

VIDEO COURTESY: WPDE