Severe Weather Postpones Saturday’s Baseball Game vs. Vanderbilt

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina baseball team’s game against Vanderbilt scheduled for Saturday, May 4 has been postponed due to severe weather and heavy rains in the Columbia area. The series will now conclude with two seven-inning games on Sunday morning (May 5) beginning at 11 a.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket holders who have Saturday, May 4, reserved tickets will be able to sit in their seats for the 11 am game until the game concludes and then move to the BILO Berm/SRO areas.

Ticket holders who have Sunday, May 5, reserved tickets can come in for the 11 am game and go to the BILO Berm/SRO areas and then move into their seats when the second game begins.

