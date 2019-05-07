President Trump awards Tiger Woods Presidential Medal of Freedom

Washington, DC (CNN) — It’s been just a few weeks since one of golf’s greats overcame years of injury and adversity to win a fifth green jacket at the masters and tonight he was awarded the medal of freedom to go along with it.

President Donald Trump awarded Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom following his fifth Masters victory.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is America’s highest civilian honor and is given to those who contribute to the country’s cultural, world peace or public and private endeavors. Woods won his first masters when he was 21 years old, and tonight thanked the people who have been with him since the start.