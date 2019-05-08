Alan Wilson wants portion of settlement from failed utility to go to ratepayers

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Attorney General wants some of the lawyer fees from the utility lawsuit settlement to go back to rate payers.

Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a private lawyer today in asking a Judge to reduce the 63 point 5 million dollars attorneys are asking for as their fee for settling.

The utility lawsuit was filed against SCE&G and parent company SCANA for its role in the abandoned construction of two nuclear plants in the state that never generated power.

SCE&G settled the lawsuit for more than two billion dollars.

Wilson says some of that money should go back to rate payers who paid into the failed project.