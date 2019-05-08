Clemson’s Bryson Nimmer named ACC Player of the Year

Clemson, S.C.—Clemson golfer Bryson Nimmer has been named the ACC Player of the Year. The announcement was made by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Wednesday. Nimmer was also named to the All-ACC team for the fourth consecutive year.

The senior from Bluffton, S.C. is just the fourth Clemson golfer to win ACC Player of the Year award, as he joins Richard Coughlan (1997), D.J. Trahan (2002) and Kyle Stanley (2007). Additionally, Nimmer is just the third Clemson golfer to earn All-ACC honors four times, as he joins Jonathan Byrd (1997-2000), and D. J. Trahan (2000-03) with that distinction.

Nimmer has already had a record setting season in 2018-19 and he has the opportunity to establish many more. His 18 rounds in the 60s are already a Clemson single season mark. His 68.97 stroke average is on pace to break Trahan’s record of 70.33 in 2001-02. He has 22 under-par rounds, five short of Trahan’s record of 27.

On a career basis, Nimmer needs one more round in the 60s to tie Trahan’s career record of 45 rounds in the 60s. He also needs one more top 10 finish to break Kevin Johnson’s standard for career top 10s (27). He has finished in the top 10 in nine of his 10 tournaments this year.

For the season, Nimmer is ranked fifth nationally by Golfweek and eighth by Golfstat. He ranks second in the nation in total birdies (147), fifth in score vs. par (-2.33), sixth in stroke average (68.97), seventh in par four scoring (3.94), 11th in par three scoring average (2.98) and 17th in par five scoring (4.54).

Nimmer has won four tournaments this year, the most in Clemson history by an individual in one academic year. He won the Carpet Classic and the Maui Jim to open the fall, and has won the Puerto Rico Classic and the Clemson Invitational in the spring. He finished in the top 10 in nine of his 10 tournaments so far.

Nimmer and the Tigers will begin play in the NCAA Austin, Texas Regional on Monday, May 13.