Looking to get rid of unwanted household items? Richland Recycles Day scheduled

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Are you looking to get rid of unwanted household items? Richland county will host Richland Recycles Day is 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at the S.C. State Fairgrounds.

Officials say you can load up your vehicles with unwanted household items and enter the fairgrounds through Gate 12 on Rosewood Drive where they will be directed to various drop-off stations. Workers will unload every acceptable item, then show drivers to the exit — residents never have to step out of their cars.

Items accepted include tires, paint, fertilizer, batteries, light bulbs, scrap metal, bikes, home electronics, washers and dryers, household chemicals and used cooking oil, and paper shredding will be available. Lawnmowers free of oil and gas will be accepted, as well as empty propane tanks.

Items not accepted this year include mattresses and wooden furniture. Not sure if your item will be accepted? Call Richland County Solid Waste & Recycling at 803-576-2440 during normal business in the days leading up to the event.