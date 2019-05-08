Parents of Tucker Hipps win battle to make transparency act permanent

Clemson, SC (WOLO) –Today Governor Henry McMaster signed into a law a bill designed to require colleges to keep disclosing any violations committed by their Fraternities and Sororities.

The Tucker Hipps Transparency Act is named after Hipps, a student, who died in 2014 after falling off of a bridge during a Fraternity run at Clemson University. In 2016 a temporary version of the bill was passed. Hipps parents have pushed for the bill to become permanent.