Revised rideshare safety bill gains traction in the House

Samantha Josephson Rideshare Safety Act is named after a USC student who passed away in March

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A bill calling for rideshare safety reform gained some ground in the House.

Lawmakers voted to push a revised version Samantha Josephson Rideshare Safety Act back to the Senate.

The bill is named after Samantha Josephson, a USC student who tragically lost her life back in March.

Rep. Seth Rose (D-Richland County) says this a big step towards getting the bill on the Governor’s desk.

“We need to make it as safe as possible for citizens and the drivers. There’s more we can do, but I think the legislation that’s about to go into effect will make it safer and will allow people to identify that a car may be their rideshare from a distance which is something we don’t really have in place at this point,” Rep. Rose said.

The revised version of the bill does not make it mandatory for rideshare drivers to have an illuminated sign in their cars.