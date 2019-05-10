Letter carriers gear up for Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) is holding their 27th annual food drive with hopes to Stamp Out Hunger. Mailmen across the Country will be taking part in the collection of non perishable food items that will go to food pantries to help feed those in need locally.

Last year, NALC was able to collect more than 71.6 million pounds of food nationally which help feed 64 million people who may not have known where there next meal was going to come from. Organizers say they are hoping this year is even bigger and better giving them a chance to help the 42 million Americans, 1 in 6 people who go to bed hungry. According to the organization, 16 million of those people are children, another 5 million are seniors over 60 years old.

Officials say you can help by placing non perishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox Saturday May 11th, 2019 and your letter carrier will come to pick it up.

For more information about the national food drive and how you can do your part click here:

https://www.nalc.org/community-service/food-drive