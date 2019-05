Two more teenagers arrested for 47 car break-ins at apartment complex, say Deputies

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Two more teenagers have been arrested in connection to a string of car break-ins that happened this week.

Two unidentified teenagers were already behind bars, accused of breaking into 47 cars in the Arbor at Windsor Lake Apartments Thursday.

Friday (5/10), RCSD announced the arrest of Dashan King, 17, and another 14-year-old. They both face a charge of Theft from a Motor Vehicle.