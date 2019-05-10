USC students gear up for weekend graduation ceremonies

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Hundreds of students here in Columbia are getting ready to walk across the stage for the University of South Carolina this weekend.

As students receive their diplomas, downtown is expected to be packed with proud parents and a lot of traffic as people try to get to and from their ceremony destinations. Friday’s ceremonies take place at 9AM, another one at 12 Noon and the last for the day at 3PM.

Another ceremony is going to be held for Saturday’s sessions with a start time of 9:30AM, followed by two more ceremonies, one at 1PM and another at 3PM.

If you plan on attending the graduation ceremonies this weekend we’ve provided a link to the University of South Carolina website to help you find ceremony locations, parking and more.

If you plan on attending the ceremonies being held at Colonial Life Arena keep in mind that the Arena has a clear bag policy for ALL events. To find out more about the size of bag and what contents you are and are not able to bring inside with you, click here:https://www.coloniallifearena.com/plan-your-visit/clear-bag-policy

If you are unable to attend the ceremonies, but would still like to watch your loved one get their sheep skin in hand, USC has set up a link that will be streaming live on their Facebook page 30 minutes prior to the ceremony. You can access it by clicking here. https://www.facebook.com/uofsc/

If you need information about a specific graduation ceremony time, location, parking, shuttles and more we have have created this link to the University of South Carolina’s webpage with everything you need to know simply by clicking below.

https://www.sc.edu/about/signature_events/commencement/index.php