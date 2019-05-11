One year later, suspected SC killer still on the run

by Nicholas Papantonis

Conway, S.C. (WPDE) — More than one year has gone by since Charles Durant, Jr. was gunned down in his truck in Loris, but justice has not been served.

For more than one year, Wilmetria and Charles Durant, Sr. have woken up hoping their son’s killer would be arrested and charged. It remains a dream, for now.

“I’m always crying, you know? It’s hard,” Wilmetria said, wiping her eye. “Very hard to lose a child, you know? A mom don’t expect for a child to go before her.”

Police say the gunman was Tyshawn Brown, who has been on the run since becoming the primary suspect.

The Durants are hoping their lingering questions will be answered once Brown faces a judge.

“If you’re mad with him, fight him. I mean, both of you are still living,” the elder Charles Durant said. “For you to take his life like that in cold blood and try to take his girlfriend’s life… what in the world could he have done to you?”

That girlfriend was shot and injured in the same incident. A police report suggests a charge of attempted murder would be added once Brown is cuffed.

“I watch the news every night, one day hoping I’ll just see his face up there that they got him, or that he committed another crime and they got him that way,” Wilmetria said.

Police are asking anyone who knows where Brown is or may be to call them.