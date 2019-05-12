Gamecocks selected as two-seed in Tallahassee regional

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the seventh-straight year under head coach Beverly Smith South Carolina softball has made the NCAA Tournament, this season playing in the Tallahassee Regional starting against South Florida at noon ET on Friday at Joanne Graf Field.

The seven-uninterrupted trips to the postseason is a program best for consecutive appearances in the NCAA Softball Tournament.

Carolina will be the No. 2 seed with host Florida State set to welcome the Gamecocks alongside South Florida and Bethune-Cookman.

This is South Carolina’s 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. Carolina comes into the postseason with a 36-17 record looking to win 40 or more games in a season for the second-straight year.

