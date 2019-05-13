18-year old arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Skyland Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department has arrested a teen suspect in connection with the weekend shooting deaths of two people from Skyland Drive.

Genari Gresean McNeil, 18, is charged with two counts of murder, armed robbery and first-degree burglary.

McNeil had an accomplice during the crime that occurred inside a Skyland Drive home shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019. CPD investigators continue to gather information regarding the male suspect’s identity and involvement in the crime.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the shooting victims as 23-year-old Mary Carmichael and 26-year-old Jahquan Peterson. Watts adds that both were fatally wounded in the upper body. CPD investigators believe the motive for the shooting was armed robbery.

It’s believed that suspect McNeil was wounded in the incident. CPD determined that McNeil showed up at a local hospital soon after the fatal shootings.

McNeil was likely injured when a victim returned gunfire during the armed robbery, according to the preliminary investigator and evidence material at the crime scene.

Officers have interviewed neighbors, friends and family members of the victims, and reviewed surveillance video related to the incident.

Citizens with information about the incident and second suspect are encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC