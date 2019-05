Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– A company that makes e-cigarettes is setting up shop in the Midlands.

Monday the governor’s office announced Juul Labs Inc. is planning on investing more than $125 million in a new assembly facility in Lexington County.

The move is expected to create 500 new jobs.

Officials say operations are expected to get underway this summer.

Those interested in job opportunities should contact Randstad or Aerotek.