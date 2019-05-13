Help raise some money for scholarships at the Diamond Festival!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Lower Richland Alumni Foundation is hosting the Diamond Festival this weekend to raise money for numerous scholarships!

The two day event kicks off Friday, May 17 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 18 at 5 p.m. at the Lower Richland High School.

Friday will have the gospel concert with artists like Todd Dulaney and Jekalyn Carr.

The proceeds raised will go towards scholarships and teacher grants towards the Richland One School District.

Saturday is jam packed with fun activities for the kids, along with a health and job fair for the adults.

Cheryl Harris, Richland One District School Board member, spoke with Curtis Wilson, the event emcee, about all the fun activities you and your family can enjoy at the festival!

For ticket information, click here.