LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying two shoplifters who were involved in a recent incident at Target.

The two shoplifters stole $1200 in merchandise and left in a small gold SUV and a black four door sedan.

If you have any information, contact Detective Heath at (803) 951-4642.

suspect2 Source: Lexington PD

suspect1 Source: Lexington PD

lexington Source: Lexington PD

lextarget Source: Lexington PD