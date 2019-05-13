Seven new members inducted to South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame Monday

COLUMBIA, SC – Clemson’s Chris Gardocki, who punted for 16 NFL seasons, and women’s basketball coach Nancy Wilson of Lake City highlight the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame’s Induction Class of 2019, honored Monday night at the Columbia Convention Center.

The class also features USC defensive lineman John Abraham of Lamar High, Clemson baseball player Shane Monahan, linebacker Dexter Coakley of Mt. Pleasant and Appalachian State, USC-Aiken and former major league pitcher Roberto Hernandez, and high-scoring basketball standout Miriam Walker-Samuels of Claflin College.

The enshrinement of Hernandez and Walker-Samuels into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame are the first inductees for their respective colleges.

The seven individuals were forever enshrined with the Palmetto State’s highest athletic honor on Monday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.