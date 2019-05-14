American Dream: The Big Three of Social Media

Social Media expert Brett Watts joined Tyler Ryan to talk social media marketing

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – If you own or manage a small business, you at least understand the need for social media as part of your marketing plan – but actually understanding how to harness the power of Facebook, Instagram, and the others can be a very daunting task.

According to Brett Watts, the owner of a digital advertising agency called Patient Rhino, leveraging social media advertising skill with your budget isn’t beyond reach. According to Watts, “no matter the industry or area in which you’re located, your ideal target audience can be found online, and if applied correctly, this is an incredibly powerful tool that any local business can use to get more brand awareness, local exposure, leads, appointments, phone calls, and ultimately acquire more customers and sales.”

Watts says that there is no need to spend thousands of dollars on traditional marketing tactic anymore such as tv commercials, billboards, radio or other mass media. He says that platforms like Facebook allow you to track everything down to the penny to know your return on investment.

Here are three tips that Watts recommends using for any business when starting to run Facebook advertising campaigns:

1. Know and understand your audience. You must know their needs, wants, fears, goals and concerns.

Watts says that this sounds simple, but it’s very important and just because you’ve been in the industry 20 years doesn’t mean that people’s opinions don’t change over time. If needed, conduct a survey to ask your current, past, and potential target audience to fill out a quick survey. Ask them their goals, concerns, desires and even what they hate or fear about your industry then look for patterns in their replies. Use this to craft your message that helps either offer a solution to their pain points or problems or helps reach their goal or desire.

2. Create an offer and provide an incentive on why they should take a particular action and consider your business among all the other competition out there.

For a realtor, this offer could be an exclusive list of homes for sale in the area. For a example, a dentist, could offer a free consultation, exam and x-rays. For a restaurant, this could be a special to receive a free appetizer with the purchase of any entree. You can get creative with these as it can be a coupon, e-book, a PDF, a product, a consultation or more.

It’s important to not be too cheap as the offer must be attractive, while also finding the balance to make sure you’re still having great profit margins. The goal is to get a new customer into your doors so they have the opportunity to learn more about what you offer. Focus on the numbers as many will become lifetime customers. The more attractive your offer, the better results you can expect.

3. The third step is to combine your message and offer to not only focus on getting your name out, but most importantly getting their name in. This is the first exchange of business. Provide us your contact info and we give you ‘X’ in return.

Now you don’t have to wait and hope they eventually call you. By having their contact info you can control the process by having the ability to reach out via call, text or email to get one step closer to gaining a new customer. Much of this you can automate to help start conversations or send leads your calendar to request an appointment.

You can find out more about Watts on his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ brettgwatts or his website: www.patientrhino.com.