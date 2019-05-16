Airbnb hosts in Columbia earned over $140,000 during UofSC commencement ceremonies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Airbnb announced that Columbia hosts earned over $144,000 in income during commencement services for the University of South Carolina on May 10 and 11.

Columbia welcomed an additional 1200 guests and officials say these number are comparable to a few football weekends.

With major events that have been associated with the city’s capital and UofSC, Airbnb gives guests the opportunity to expand their lodging capacity and have as many visitors in the city as possible.

Airbnb officials say in 2018 hosts in Richland County earned over $3 million and welcomed over 2600 guests.