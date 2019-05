Cardinal Newman blasts Wilson Hall, claiming 3A SCISA softball championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Cardinals put up three runs in the first, then seven in the third on their way to a 15-4 smashing of Wilson Hall Wednesday night in game three of the 3A SCISA softball championship at Beckham Field.

Dwayne Jones claims his first title at Cardinal Newman, which came back from a 1-0 series deficit to claim both games two and three in the series.