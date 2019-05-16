Coroner: Pedestrian struck, killed in Chapin

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Lexington Co. Coroner Margaret Fisher says someone died after being hit by a vehicle in Chapin Wednesday night.

Officials say it happened in the gravel lot surrounding a storage facility.

According to Fisher, 24-year-old Evan Bowersox from Lexington was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, and others at the scene tried to help him.

The Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department is investigating.