Man accused of burning McMaster’s homes denied bond

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)- Thursday a judge denied bond for arson suspect Frank Wilberding.

Wilberding is accused of starting two fires on Greene St. at rental properties owned by Gov. Henry McMaster.

The judge also set bond at $100k on ten counts of assault and battery.

Police say those charges stem from Wilberding intentionally setting the fires with no regard for the life and safety of the victims inside.

12 people were displaced by the fires that were started early Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported.

Columbia fire officials say more than 40 firefighters responded to the incident.