Texas A&M-Clemson to air on ABC Columbia Sept. 7

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the kickoff times and networks for all ACC controlled contests during the first three weeks of the 2019 football season Thursday.

Also included are the times and networks for the Thursday and Friday night contests throughout the 2019 season. Today’s release comes on the heels of Wednesday’s announcement of 14 games on the new ACC Network, which launches Aug. 22.

“We’re pleased with the opportunities our schools have to nationally showcase their programs on both linear networks and digital platforms,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “ACC Football is enjoying a period of unequaled success and the collective accomplishments of our 14 football programs are a tribute to the leadership of our student-athletes, coaches and administrators.”

Among the games announced today are two primetime matchups on the opening weekend of the season. Florida State and Boise State will meet in Jacksonville on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Two days later on Labor Day Monday, Notre Dame plays at Louisville at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

In the second week of the season, defending national champion Clemson plays host to Texas A&M at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Both teams are in ESPN.com’s 2019 Way Too Early Top 10. Last year, Clemson knocked off the Aggies 28-26 in College Station during its 15-0 championship campaign.

That same week, Wake Forest’s non-conference contest vs. North Carolina, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 12, has been moved to Friday, Sept. 13 and will be televised at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Neutral site and road crossover games in weeks 1-3 will be announced with the remainder of ESPN’s national schedule on Thursday, May 30.

Every ACC controlled football game will be broadcast on a television or digital network. ACC Network Extra is available on the ESPN app.

Saturday, Aug. 24

2019 Camping World Kickoff: Miami vs. Florida (Orlando, Florida), 7 p.m., ESPN – previously announced

Thursday, Aug. 29

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m., ACC Network – previously announced

Friday, Aug. 30

Utah State at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACC Network – previously announced

Saturday, Aug. 31

East Carolina at NC State, Noon, ACC Network – previously announced

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Network – previously announced

Boise State vs. Florida State (Jacksonville, Florida), 7 p.m., ESPN

Virginia at Pitt, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network – previously announced

Monday, Sept. 2

Notre Dame at Louisville, 8 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Sept. 6

William & Mary at Virginia, 8 p.m., ACC Network – previously announced

Saturday, Sept. 7

Ohio at Pitt, 11 a.m., ACC Network – previously announced

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, Noon, ESPNU

Western Carolina at NC State, 12:30 p.m., RSN

South Florida at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m., ACC Network – previously announced

Texas A&M at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Richmond at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State, 5 p.m., ACC Network – previously announced

North Carolina A&T at Duke, 6 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Miami at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ACC Network – previously announced

Friday, Sept. 13

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ESPN – game date change

Kansas at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network – previously announced

Saturday, Sept. 14

Furman at Virginia Tech, Noon, ACC Network – previously announced

The Citadel at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 4 p.m., ACC Network – previously announced

Clemson at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m., ABC – previously announced

Florida State at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network – previously announced

Friday, Sept. 27

Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 10

Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Oct. 11

Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Oct. 18

Pitt at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Nov. 14

North Carolina at Pitt, 8 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Nov. 21

NC State at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Nov. 29

Virginia Tech at Virginia, Time TBD, ABC or ESPN