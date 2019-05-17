Fill the Red Truck fundraiser to help Midlands furry friends

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s time for the 11th annual Fill the Red Truck fundraiser aimed at helping raise donations for area dogs and cats. The annual supply drive kicks off Saturday May 18th, 2019 and runs through Sunday May 19th, 2019 from 9AM-5PM both days.

Organizers say this is one of the largest supply drives and fundraising efforts held by the Columbia Animal Shelter and Animal mission each year. Every donation, monetary or otherwise, stays here in Columbia and helps the Midlands get one step closer to becoming a “no kill” community.

Items being accepted include:

Canned/Dry dog and cat food

Cat litter

Bleach

Collars

Leashes

Crates

Carriers

Blankts

Beds

Cleaning supplies

Paper towels

Animal toys

Monetary donations will be accepted as well. If you’d like to attend the event it will take place in Shandon at the corner of Heyward and Holly Streets. You can click on the link below for more information about the event. https://animalmission.org/events.php