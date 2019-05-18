CHAMPION FOXES! Dutch Fork claims state title over Blythewood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — In a thrilling three-game series, the Dutch Fork Silver Foxes came out the champions.

Dutch Fork held off Blythewood, 2-1 Friday night at the home of the Columbia Fireflies, Segra Park, to claim the 5A state championship, their first in school history.

“I’m living the dream with these guys,” said Dutch Fork coach Casey Waites Friday. “To God goes all the glory.”

The Foxes scored their first run in the top of the second on a passed ball, but Blythewood responded after a blown pick-off attempt by the Foxes allowed one Bengal to score from third tying the game.

In the top of the fourth, Crosby Jones hit an RBI single that scored Noah Jackson breaking the tie for good.