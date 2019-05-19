DJ blows chance to go head to head vs Koepka in final round

Greg Brzozowski,

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — It would have made the perfect pairing: Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, close friends and workout buddies, ranked first and third in the world, in the final group of the fourth round of a major.

Didn’t happen. And the way Koepka is playing, it might not matter if Johnson — or Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus in their prime — was in the same twosome at the PGA Championship.

Johnson bogeyed the 18th hole Saturday to fall into a four-way tie for second place, seven shots behind defending champ Koepka. Johnson recognized how much lower his 1-under 69 could have been at Bethpage Black. He also knew he’d blown a chance to close the gap on Koepka, who shot even par after rounds of 63 and 65.

Categories: Local Sports, National Sports, Sports
Share

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android