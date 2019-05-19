Portion of Clemson road closed for week long transportation project

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — If you regularly use Clemson Road in the Northeast part of Richland County to get around, you may have to find an alternate route beginning Monday May 20th, 2019. County officials say they will be Transportation officials in Richland County say a road project slated for the area will lead some lane closures, and traffic delays.

County officials say the will be working to install utilities and drainage pipes along Clemson Road from Old Clemson Toad to Earth Road. The construction subsequent lane closures are expected to last from Monday May 20th, 2019 through Friday May 24th, 2019 from 9AM through 4PM each day.