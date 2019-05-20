Brett Kerry named to SEC All-Freshman Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Gamecock freshman righthanded pitcher Brett Kerry has been named to the Freshman All-Southeastern Conference (SEC) team, as announced by the league office this afternoon (Monday, May 20). Kerry becomes the 22ndGamecock to earn this honor as he is one of 12 rookies honor by the conference.

Kerry enters SEC Tournament play with a 4-1 record and a 2.62 ERA with seven saves in 22 appearances and two starts. He has held opponents to a .200 batting average and has 65 strikeouts in 58.1 innings pitched. In the SEC, Kerry is 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA with four saves and 39 strikeouts in 42.2 innings. The freshman helped the Gamecocks get into the SEC Tournament after striking out four and allowing just five hits and two runs in 6.1 innings in a win over No. 5 Mississippi State.

Kerry is a two-time SEC Freshman of the Week (March 4, May 13). He had seven strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched in a win over Clemson on March 1 and had saves in back-to-back wins against Kentucky on May 10 and 11. He has pitched in three innings or more in 10 appearances, including a career-high 6.1 on Saturday.

JT Ginn of Mississippi State was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year. In other specialty awards, Vanderbilt’s JJ Bleday was named the SEC Player of the Year and Mississippi State’s Ethan Small earned Pitcher of the Year. Vanderbilt’s Tim Corbin was named Coach of the Year and Tennessee’s Garrett Stallings earned Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Kerry and the Gamecocks open SEC Tournament play Tuesday night (May 21) against LSU. First pitch is set for 30 minutes after the Tennessee-Auburn game, which starts at 4:30 p.m. CDT (5:30 p.m. EDT).

2019 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: JJ Bleday, Vanderbilt

Pitcher of the Year: Ethan Small, Mississippi State

Freshman of the Year: JT Ginn, Mississippi State

Coach of the Year: Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Garrett Stallings, Tennessee

First-Team All-SEC

C: Philip Clarke, Vanderbilt

1B: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

2B: Justin Foscue, Mississippi State

3B: Austin Martin, Vanderbilt

SS: Grae Kessinger, Ole Miss

OF: JJ Bleday, Vanderbilt

OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

OF: Alerick Soularie, Tennessee

DH/UT: Nelson Maldonado, Florida

SP: Ethan Small, Mississippi State

SP: Emerson Hancock, Georgia

RP: Tyler Brown, Vanderbilt

Second-Team All-SEC Team

C: Cooper Johnson, Ole Miss

1B: Trevor Ezell, Arkansas

2B: LJ Talley, Georgia

3B: Aaron Schunk, Georgia

SS: Casey Martin, Arkansas

OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas

OF: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas

OF: Antoine Duplantis, LSU

DH/UT: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

SP: TJ Sikkema, Missouri

SP: Zack Thompson, Kentucky

RP: Matt Cronin, Arkansas

Freshman All-SEC Team

JT Ginn, SP, Mississippi State

Kumar Rocker, SP, Vanderbilt

Doug Nikhazy, SP, Ole Miss

Cole Henry, SP, LSU

Cole Wilcox, SP, Georgia

Patrick Wicklander, SP, Arkansas

Connor Noland, SP, Arkansas

Ryan Bliss, 2B, Auburn

Christian Franklin, OF, Arkansas

Joseph Menefee, RP, Texas A&M

Kendrick Calilao, 1B, Florida

Brett Kerry , RP, South Carolina

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Cooper Johnson, Ole Miss

1B: Trevor Ezell, Arkansas*

1B: Julian Infante, Vanderbilt*

2B: LJ Talley, Georgia

3B: Austin Martin, Vanderbilt

SS: Cam Shepherd, Georgia

OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas

OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

OF: Zach Watson, LSU

P: Garrett Stallings, Tennessee

*Tie (Ties are not broken)

South Carolina’s Freshman All-SEC Selections

2019 – Brett Kerry

2017 – Carlos Cortes

2016 – Chris Cullen , Adam Hill , LT Tolbert , Braden Webb

2013 – Jack Wynkoop

2012 – Tanner English, Grayson Greiner, Joey Pankake

2011 – Forrest Koumas

2010 – Evan Marzilli, Matt Price, Christian Walker

2009 – Nolan Belcher, Jackie Bradley Jr.

2008 – Whit Merrifield

2006 – Mike Cisco, Andrew Crisp, Justin Smoak

2004 – David Cash, Arik Hempy