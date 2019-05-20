Small Business Association works to give personal care advice

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Many challenges come with owning a small business, but Monday night business owners were invited to a a panel discussion to alleviate some of the stress that comes along with it.

The panel discussion was held at Conver-Space to give those with a business a chance to have a “real talk” about self care and personal development. Monday night’s networking event encourages small business owners to make a commitment to put themselves first, so they can take better care of their small business.

