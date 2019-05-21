Bucs add former Clemson Tiger Jordan Leggett to roster

By: Mike Olson

Former Clemson Tiger, Jordan Leggett, found a new home in Tampa Bay just a day after being waived by the New York Jets.

The Buccaneers announced Tuesday they claimed the tight end off waivers from the Jets.

The fifth-round draft pick did not play in a game his rookie season and spent time on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury. Last season, Leggett played in 15 games, starting four of them, and made 14 receptions which amounted to 114 yards and a touchdown.

Leggett will likely be competing with Tanner Hudson and Donnie Ernsberger for the fourth tight end spot.