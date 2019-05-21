Irmo introduces new head football coach Tuesday

By: Mike Olson

Irmo high school hosted a pep rally Tuesday where they introduced new head football coach, Aaron Brand.

Brand comes to Irmo after five seasons as the head coach at Vance high school in North Carolina where he had a 55-18 record and brought the Cougars to their first state championship game in school history. Brand also lead Vance to state semi-final appearances in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

The new Irmo head coach also spent a season at West Charlotte in 2008, where he brought the team to their first conference title since 1999.

Brand looks to reinvigorate the Yellow Jackets’ program which has not won more than seven games in a season since 2010. In this past season, the team went 6-5 and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

“I look forward to being a key component in helping Irmo continue in their winning ways and remain Irmo Strong. Go Yellow Jackets.” said Brand.

Brand is replacing Reggie Kennedy, who recently accepted a coaching position at Manning high school.