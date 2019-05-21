Planned Parenthood holds rally against abortion bans at State House

Planned Parenthood holding rally against abortion bans at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO/AP/CNN) – Planned Parenthood Votes South Atlantic organization is hosting a rally at the State House today against restrictive abortion bills.

The event starts at the State House from noon to 1 p.m.

Event officials say they are standing up for access to safe and legal abortion and reject attempts to strip women of their health and rights.

South Carolina’s fetal heartbeat bill requires a heartbeat test to be performed before an abortion.

According to the legislation, if a physician detects a heartbeat and continues with the procedure, that physician can either be fined $10K, jailed for two years or both.

Exemptions include medical emergencies and cases of rape and incest.

(Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Abortion-rights activists react after lawmakers approved a sweeping piece of anti-abortion legislation, a bill that would ban most abortions in the state of Missouri, Friday, May 17, 2019 in Jefferson, Mo. If enacted, the ban would be among the most restrictive in the U.S. It includes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. Doctors would face five to 15 years in prison for violating the eight-week cutoff. Women who receive abortions wouldn't be prosecuted.



According to the Associated Press, lawmakers voted in April to pass the fetal heartbeat legislation and send it to the Senate, but it has little chance of becoming law this year after missing a key legislative deadline.

Planned Parenthood and many other organizations are also holding nationwide protests against bills restricting abortion, like in Alabama, Georgia and Missouri.

Missouri also passed a fetal heartbeat bill in March, but CNN reports the state’s only abortion clinic is taking the bill to court and asking a judge to strike it down.

Supporters of the bills say they’re fighting the Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in 1973.

President Trump says he opposes abortion with the exceptions of rape, incest and protection the life of the woman.