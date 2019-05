Storm chasing (chasing tornadoes) has become so popular that the roads are packed with cars, making for dangerous traffic jams as everyone is trying to get close to the tornadoes. Check out this picture from yesterday’s storms in Texas and Oklahoma. The red dots are all people chasing t storms.

Check out this article: https://www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2019/05/21/mobs-are-ruining-storm-chasing/?utm_term=.4ea2cf9a6044