Hurricane Forecasting is Improving

Hurricane forecasts are improving – especially when it comes to where the storm is going. Check out the cone over the last 15 years. (The cone is the area where the storm could hit in the future.) You can clearly see that from 2004 until now, the cone is much smaller. That’s really good news for things like deciding on who needs to be evacuated. But where there’s still lots of work to be done is forecasting the intensity of the storms. The full article is here: https://www.palmbeachpost.com/news/20190517/new-for-2019-theres-good-news-with-3-day-hurricane-cone-forecast