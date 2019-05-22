Live Update: State rests case in Death Penalty Trial

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It’s been just over a week since the prosecution and defense delivered opening statements, and

today the state has rested its case in the Timothy Jones Jr. Murder trial.

Jones is accused of killing his five children.

ABC Columbia’s Tim Scott has an update from the Lexington County Courthouse.

Prior to opening statements, Prosecutors had a list of nearly 150 possible witnesses, but after six days of testimony, they decided they only needed to hear from 32.

Among those witnesses were Jones’s ex-wife, Amber, as well as various law enforcement officers from the FBI, Mississippi, and Lexington County. The prosecution also heard from Jones’s neighbor, supervisor at Intel, and school officials at Saxe Gotha Elementary throughout the week. They only called one witness, digital forensics expert Mike Phipps, to the stand today before resting.

The Defense’s first witness is set to be Dr. Travis Snyder, a neuroradiologist whose interview was pre-recorded.