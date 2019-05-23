Blowfish unveil new food options for 2019 season

FOOD, Fun and Games- Lexington County unveiled their first two Fair Food specials for the 2019 season.

First, the new fair craze called the donut burger. “It will consist of the same delicious burger, or cheeseburger you get every night at The Lex,” co-owner Bill Shanahan said. “Instead of bread, the top and bottom buns will be comprised of delicious glazed donuts.” Week two of the season, the Blowfish will feature frozen, chocolate covered bananas….with sprinkles! A new Fair Food Special each week will be showcased as well as nightly specials like Corn Dogs on a Stick and Funnel Fries.

“Beard Off” Contest With Coach McDonald..

Head coach Marshall McDonald was on hand, along with GM Theo Bacot, as they gave their thoughts on the 2019 team. “We have a roster full of quality talent that includes USC Gamecocks, Clemson Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels and a myriad of great players from across the southeast. I believe this could be our best team since we moved to Lexington County,” Bacot stated. “With some outstanding local talent including Trace Whetsell (Gilbert) Jared Kirven and Josh Asbill (Lexington), and Josh Senter (River Bluff) as well as some of the top players from USC Josiah Sightler (Swansea), Jordan Holladay, Julian Bosnic and Clemson players Michael Green, Sheldon Reed and Bo Majkowski. We can and will compete for the South Division championship in 2019!” In addition, the Blowfish will offer fans with beards to a “Beard Off” with Head Coach Marshall McDonald where fans will cheer for the best beard.

Annual Blowfish Alumni Game Monday….

2019 Blowfish v. Blowfish Alumni- The full Blowfish Alumni roster was announced on Wednesday as well. Former Blowfish head coaches Tim Medlin (USC Sumter) and Jonathan Johnson (CIU) will coach the Alumni team. Coach Medlin was the first coach in Blowfish history helping build a strong foundation for years to come (2006-2009) and Jonathan Johnson is the winningest coach in Blowfish history (2013-2017). “This game has been rained out the last 2 seasons,” Bacot said. “But we’re excited for a great night, of celebrating Blowfish history with this amazing game!” The Blowfish Alumni Exhibition game takes place on Monday, May 27th at 7:05 pm (gates will open at 6 pm.)

Here’s the latest roster for the Alumi:

Tripp Hansen- 2015 Alex Kirby- 2007 Oliver Santos- 2008 Derrick Smith- 2012, 2013 Cody Smith- 2013, 2014 Alex Lee- 2007 Tyler McBride- 2006-2009 Josh Knabb- 2013 Anthony Paulson- 2015 Nick Jobst- 2014, 2015 Ryan Brown- 2017 Hunter Privette- 2013 Canaan Cropper- 2016