Eight Gamecocks selected to All-SEC teams

Eight University of South Carolina football players dot the 2019 preseason All-SEC units as selected by Athlon Sports, it was announced today.

The Gamecocks had two players, wide receiver Bryan Edwards and defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw , earn second team recognition.

Edwards, a 6-3, 215-pound senior from Conway, S.C., caught 55 passes for 846 yards a season ago, and has 163 career receptions for 2,229 yards. He is among the school’s all-time career leaders in receptions (5th), receiving yards (6th), and receiving touchdowns (t9th) with 16.

Kinlaw, a 6-6, 302-pound senior from Charleston, S.C., was a co-winner of the Joe Morrison Award with T.J. Brunson last season, which goes to the team’s MVP on defense. Kinlaw was credited with 38 stops in 2018, including 10.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

A pair of Gamecocks, offensive lineman Donell Stanley and defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum , were recognized on Athlon’s third-team unit.

A leader on the offensive line, Stanley returns for his sixth year of eligibility. The 6-3, 322-pounder from Floydale, S.C. has appeared in 38 games for the Garnet & Black, making 26 starts including 12 at center, 10 at left guard and four at right guard.

Wonnum, a 6-5, 255-pound senior from Stone Mountain, Ga., plays the Buck position for Carolina. He is healthy again after injuries derailed much of his 2018 campaign. He was selected as a team captain in 2017 after a very productive season in which he logged 57 tackles including 13.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks.

A quartet of Gamecocks were recognized on Athlon’s fourth-team All-SEC squad, including offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson , linebacker T.J. Brunson , cornerback Jaycee Horn and punter Joseph Charlton .

Hutcherson, a 6-4, 312-pound junior from Huntingdon, Tenn., moves to tackle this season after being the Gamecocks’ starter at guard over the past two seasons. He was named one of the Strength & Conditioning Award winners as selected by the coaches for his work in the weight room following the 2018 campaign.

Brunson, a 6-1, 235-pound senior from Columbia, was the team’s leading tackler in 2018 with 106 stops. Selected as one of four team captains last season, A starter in every game over the past two seasons, Brunson has registered 206 career tackles, including 15.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks.

Horn, a 6-1, 200-pound sophomore defensive back from Alpharetta, Ga., earned Freshman All-SEC accolades by the league’s coaches last season after making 10 starts. Horn shared the Most Productive Player Award for the defense with Brunson a year ago while playing both cornerback and nickel.

Charlton, a 6-5, 193-pounder from Columbia, earned a spot on the All-SEC second team as selected by the league’s coaches following the 2018 season. As a junior, Charlton set the school record by averaging 44.8-yards per punt, and is averaging a school-record 44.1 yards per punt throughout his career.