Former Airport and Ben Lippen stars sign with Blowfish

The Blowfish announced Thursday the signing of two more players, both from the Midlands of South Carolina. The Citadel’s Tyler Corbitt and USC Sumter’s Lee Metts signed their contracts on Thursday morning to officially join the Blowfish roster.

Tyler Corbitt is from West Columbia, graduating from Airport High School in 2018. While at Airport, Tyler solidified himself as a leader on the team, helping lead the Eagles to a 2018 Upper State Championship. Tyler is coming off his freshman season at The Citadel, where he led the team with a .333 batting average, racking up 15 doubles and a .430 slugging percentage.

Lee Metts is also a Columbia native, finishing his freshman year at USC-Sumter. Metts finished the season with a .306 batting average, tallying seven doubles and 19 RBI. Metts started in 29 games for the Fire Ants in 2019 at either the catcher or DH spot. Metts graduated from Ben Lippen in 2018.

“These two young men have had our staff excited for the past few months,” General Manager Theo Bacot said. “And it’s a great day in Lexington County to announce that these two local players will join a long line of Midlands natives to suit up in the Blowfish Navy and White.”