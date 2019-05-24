A Few Reminders as Big Heat Wave Moves In

It’s going to be very hot for about the next week, with temperatures topping out near 100 degrees. When you factor in the humidity, it’ll feel more like 105. So just a few reminders.

Drink lots of water Wear light clothing Don’t exercise during the heat of the day Check on children, the elderly, and your pets. They can all overheat quickly. Refrain from too much alcohol – it dehydrates you.

Below is a chart on the symptoms of heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke. With signs of heat stroke, don’t fool around. Call for help immediately. More people in the US die from heat stroke annually than all other weather related deaths combined.