RCSD: Driver deputies try to stop for speeding crashes along I-77

Richland, Co. SC(WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a driver who refused to pull over and sped away from deputies Thursday night, ended up crashing along Interstate -77.

Authorities say it happened near the Percival Road exit (Exit 13) around 8 Thursday evening. Deputies say the driver managed to get away from them for a while before they found the car wrecked down embankment and in a wooded area. No word on if the driver was injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.