AMC Theatres will be offering $4 movie deal for kids all summer long

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One movie theater chain is making a trip to the movies a lot cheaper.

With lots of great movies slated to hit the big screen this summer, AMC Theatres is offering a summer deal for kids and for those young at heart.

Participants will be able to see a movie and buy a popcorn, drink and snack all for just $4(+tax).

Some of the featured movies will be Trolls, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, How to Train Your Dragon and many more.

The promotion runs from June 5 to August 14 and is only for Wednesday mornings and for PG rated movies.

For more information about the “Summer Movie Camp” promotion, theatre schedules and participating locations, visit www.amctheatres.com