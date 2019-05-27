Hundreds gather at Fort Jackson National Cemetery to honor those who served

More than 4,000 veterans and their spouses have been laid to rest in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — For some people, Memorial Day means more than just a day off from work.

“Today is not about Memorial Day sales or great buys, it’s about these flags and why this flag was flown, the sacrifices that were made for them to live how they’re living today,” said Commander Eddie Williams of the Gandy Griffin Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4262.

Some use the day to reflect on the lives of their loved ones.

“I have friends out here. My son is buried out here. Memorial Day is a day where I honor all these people who made the ultimate sacrifice for all the blessings we have in our country,” said Peggy Britt, a former Army medic.

With thousands of veterans and their spouses laid to rest in Fort Jackson, people from all across the Midlands gathered to pay tribute to their fallen heroes.

“If we didn’t have our veterans, we wouldn’t have a country. If they didn’t make the sacrifices that they did, then we wouldn’t be able to continue on,” said James Smith, a veteran of the Vietnam War.

As they look back, some veterans say they want the younger generation to keep the true meaning of the holiday at heart.

“Remember what our forefathers, our ancestors went through for us to be free, to do what we do,” said Commander Williams.

Brigadier General Milford Beagle, the Commanding General of Fort Jackson, was the keynote speaker at today’s ceremony, calling for people to keep giving thanks to those who served the Red, White, and Blue.