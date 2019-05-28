App State long snapper to walk-on at Carolina

By: Mike Olson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — App State long snapper, Max Durschlag, took to twitter Monday to announce that he is transferring to South Carolina and walking on to the football team.

I’m excited to announce that I will be transferring and continuing my football career at The University of South Carolina @GamecockFB #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/5JMNR9HGee — Max Durschlag (@Durschlagm) May 27, 2019

The Charlotte native joins a Gamecock team looking to add depth at long snapper. Ben Asbury completed his final year of eligibility last season and Matthew Smith was set to take over long snapper duties until he announced that he too was leaving the team after the 2018 season. USC was then left with no long snappers on roster at the beginning of spring.

Durschlag will be joined by incoming freshman Matthew Bailey, Collin Bunch who walked onto the team after being previously listed as a student and Charleston Southern transfer Jackson Locklier. However, it is unlikely that Locklier will be eligible to play this upcoming season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Durschlag redshirted last season but did play in three games, including the New Orleans Bowl, where he replaced the team’s injured starter.

NCAA rules allow for walk-ons to not have to sit out for a year as transfers, so Durschlag will be eligible to play in this upcoming season.

Durschlag will not have to wait long to see his former team. The Gamecocks take on App State on November 9th at Williams-Brice Stadium.