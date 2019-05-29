Nadal ousts Clemson’s Yannick Maden from French Open

Chasing a record-extending 12th title at the French Open, Rafael Nadal posted a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over Yannick Maden on Wednesday to reach the third round of the clay-court Grand Slam.

Nadal lost only six games in the first round against Yannick Hanfmann. He was on the verge of doing even better on Wednesday but lost focus briefly in the third set and dropped his serve twice.

“That’s just about concentration,” Nadal said. “Because the feeling on the match has been positive. Positive thing is, every time that I (made) the mistake, then I had the break again, and that’s the good news.”

In the next round, Nadal will be up against 27th-seeded David Goffin.