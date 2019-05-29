SEC announces Gamecocks’ conference opponents for 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Southeastern Conference announced today each school’s conference opponents for the upcoming 2020 men’s basketball campaign.

South Carolina will face its permanent opponents, Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee, along with Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in home-and-home series next season. In addition to its home-and-home series opponents, Carolina will also host Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Missouri at Colonial Life Arena next season.

Dates, times and television details will be released this fall.