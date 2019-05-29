Westwood hires John Combs as next basketball coach

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) — On Tuesday night, John Combs was hired as Westwood’s new basketball coach, replacing Ty Baumgardner who stepped down in early May.

Thank you for the opportunity and honor to be your next basketball coach! I am ready to get to work! #Redhawky pic.twitter.com/Angc6j10sM — John Combs (@JohnCombs98) May 29, 2019

“I am super excited,” Combs said to ABC Columbia Wednesday. “It’s a great opportunity and (we’re) playing in a really good basketball league, so it’ll be tough, but I love a good challenge.”

Combs spent the last three seasons at Ben Lippen before resigning from the school last week.

The new Westwood head man is no stranger to midlands basketball. Combs spent 11 seasons at Ridge View, leading the Blazers to the playoff ten times while playing for the state championship in 2011.

Westwood has scheduled a meet-and-greet with Combs Thursday at 6 p.m.